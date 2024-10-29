Something "Wicked" this way comes.

And soon it will arrive in the St. Cloud area.

Tickets are on sale for the very first showings at Waite Park's Parkwood Theatres of the movie version of Broadway's "Wicked."

The first local public showing is Wednesday, November 20th at 6 pm at Marcus Theatre's Parkwood Cinema.

The "Wicked: Early Access Screenings" will be shown in SuperScreen DLX featuring Dolby Atmos. Marcus Theatres describes the theater as having an oversized screen, DreamLounger recliners and Dolby Atmos sound.

And at this writing, tickets for that first screening are still available.

Regular showings of the 2-hour-40-minute movie begin Thursday at:

2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, 6:10, 6:30 6:50, 7:20, 9:40, 10 and 10:20.

Now, there are various bells and whistles -- and price points -- for your viewing experience so be aware. But there should be plenty of availability for seeing the film that first weekend.

Wicked is all about backstory to the "Wicked Witch of the West" of "Wizard of Oz" fame. Glinda the Good was a friend of the green witch "Elphaba" and the show is all about their adventures going to see the Wizard in Emerald City.

The musical "Wicked" burst onto the Broadway theater scene and has played at the Gershwin Theatre in New York since it opened in 2003.

The National Touring Company has brought the show to the Twin Cities several times, most recently at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis in August and September 2023.

But now the show has been made into a movie featuring Broadway's Cynthia Erivo and pop songstress Ariana Grande. But the star power is plentiful in this movie including Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang and The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle.

Take a look at the latest trailers for the film.

Now, here's the bad news: the movie will be released in two parts. This year's release will end where the musical breaks for intermission -- with the showstopping "Defying Gravity."

Of course, that just means something to look forward to NEXT Christmastime, too.