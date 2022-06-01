Who Is Running for Office in the St. Cloud Metro Area
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period for the August 9th Primary Election closed on Tuesday.
Minnesota State Legislature
Senate District 13
Jeff Howe (I) (R)
Ashley Burg (R)
Alissa Brickman (D)
(The two GOP candidates will face each other in the August 9th primary)
Senate District 14
Aric Putnam (I) (D)
Tama Theis (R)
House District 13A
Lisa Demuth (I) (R)
Andrea Robinson (D)
House District 13B
Tim O’Driscoll (I) (R)
Melissa Bromenschenkel (D)
House District 14A
Bernie Perryman (R)
Tami Calhoun (D)
House District 14B
Dan Wolgamott (I) (D)
Aaron Henning (R)
Federal Offices
House District 6
Tom Emmer (I) (R)
Jeanne Hendricks (D)
House District 7
Michelle Fischbach (I) (R)
Jill Abahain – (D)
Alycia Gruenhagen (D)
Travis “Bull” Johnson (Legal Marijuana Now)
(The two DFLers will face each other in the August 9th primary election)
Benton County
Commissioner District 2
Ed Popp (I)
Commissioner District 3
Steven Heinen (I)
Auditor/Treasurer
Nadean Inman (I)
Christine Scherbing
Heather Bondhus
Sean Gitch
(The field will be trimmed down to the top two in the August 9th primary)
Sheriff
Troy Heck (I)
Attorney
Karl L. Schmidt
Stearns County
Commissioner District 1
Tarryl Clark (I)
Commissioner District 2
Joe Perske (I)
Commissioner District 3
Jeffery Mergen (I)
Jeff Bertram
Commissioner District 4
Leigh Lenzmeier (I)
Darrell Bruestle
Lana Feddema
(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August 9th primary)
Commissioner District 5
Steven Notch (I)
Auditor/Treasurer
Randy Schreifels
Sheriff
Steve Soyka
Attorney
Janelle Kendall
Sherburne County
Commissioner District 1
Barbara Burandt
Andrew Hulse
Commissioner District 2
Reanne Danielowski
Paul Fenberg
Jacob Peterson
(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August 9th primary)
Commissioner District 3
Gregg Felber
Mark A. Swanson
Commissioner District 4
Gary H. Gray
Jerome (Lefty) Kleis
Eric Meyer
Kari Watkins
Carol Lewis
(The field will be trimmed down to the top two during the August primary)
Auditor/Treasurer
Diane Arnold (I)
Chad Westberg
Recorder
Michelle Ashe (I)
Sheriff
Joel Brott (I)
Attorney
Kathleen A. Heaney (I)
St. Cloud
City Council – Ward 1
Dave Masters (I)
City Council – Ward 2
Sandra Brakstad
Seal Dwyer
Karen A. Larson
(The field will be trimmed to the top two during the August primary)
City Council – Ward 3
Paul Brandmire (I)
Jake Anderson
City Council – Ward 4
Mike Conway (I)
Hassan Yussuf
Sauk Rapids
City Council (2)
Ellen Thronson (I)
Jason Ellering (I)
Kyle Boron
Clinton Holmgren
Sartell
Mayor
Ryan Fitzthum (I)
City Council (2)
Tim Elness (I)
Jed Meyer
Brad Gunderson
Stacy Lundeen
St. Cloud Area School District
School Board (3)
Zachary Dorholt (I)
Natalie Ringsmuth (I)
Mike Bueckers
Theresa Carlstedt
Chantal Oechsle
Nicole Rierson
Bashire Omer
Heather Weems
(The field will be trimmed to the top six during the August primary)
Candidate Filing Period in August
(for local cities and school districts that don't have an August primary, their filing period will be in August from the 2nd through the 16th)
The people listed below are the incumbents in each of those positions. If they want to run for re-election they will need to file in August.
Waite Park
Mayor
Rick Miller
City Council
Vic Schulz
Frank Theisen
St. Joseph
Mayor
Rick Schultz
City Council
Kevin Kluesner
Jon Hazen
St. Augusta
Mayor
Zenzen
City Council
Backes
Generaux
Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board
Lisa Braun
Robyn Holthouse
Lisa Loidolt
Sartell-St. Stephen
Amanda Byrd
Patrick Marushin
Jeremy Snoberger