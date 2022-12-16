“Whiteout” Christmas Eve Game for MN Vikings Fans. What’s it mean?

Two Saturday games in a row for Minnesota Vikings fans. Don't get me started on this, as I'm not the most excited, even though you can guarantee I'll be watching both. Actually the second Saturday game for the Vikings on Christmas Even doesn't bother me as much, because it won't interfere with other Christmas traditions the family has planned and THAT will make Mama and Papa Zee happy. That's what matters most.

But something you should be aware of for the Christmas Eve game is that it isn't like most home games for the Vikings or any team for that matter. Pay attention, the game is going to be a "Winter Whiteout". What does that even mean? Does that mean we won't be able to see the game? Was my first thought, because it sounds like going back in time and you'd get static on the TV.

That is definitely not the case. What it means, more so for fans going to the game, that they want all fans to wear White Vikings attire or white in genera...but White Vikings attire would be better, in my opinion.

Here's the announcement via their Twitter:

How cool is that? It's usually tradition to wear more purple to these games, but for Christmas Eve they have something special planned and personally I think that's awesome!

I'm a little sad I can't make the Christmas Eve game against the NY Giants, but as a spectator watching at home, I look forward to see what the stands look like on the TV. For those who don't know, the Winter Whiteout is a long standing tradition done by Penn State that you can read more about here and this is to sort of emulate that.

But that's not it. After the "Winter Whiteout" was announced, a photo leaked of the possible helmets to be worn by the Vikings for that game.

Perhaps we will see it again for Christmas Eve, but at this time we will just have to wait and see on the Vikings helmet and uniform choice. However, fans going to the game, participate in something unique at that game and wear your best WHITE Vikings attire and cheer loud! SKOL

