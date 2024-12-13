Where to Ice Fish This Weekend in Central MN

The cold weather is exactly what ice anglers were looking for. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this winter has potential to be the best ice fishing in the state in the last 3 years. Schmitt explains many Central Minnesota lakes have 5-7 inches of ice but Schmitt cautions to still check as you go to make sure. Last December temperatures in Minnesota ranged from 30 to 50 degree highs which wasn't conducive for making ice. Two years ago too much snow and slush on the ice make ice fishing difficult.

Schmitt suggests avoiding the deeper portions of lakes because they likely have thinner ice. He says many people are walking on the ice with a few anglers taking ATVs. Schmitt says fishing improves this weekend because almost all locations of lakes are now available to fish. He says shallow water and bays were where everyone had been fishing the last couple weeks.

photo courtesy of Andrew Schmitt

For fishing success Schmitt recommends fishing weed lines, points and any type of structure. To catch walleyes he suggests a jig and spoon or a bobber/minnow combo. The best time to catch fish are early mornings, late afternoons or during low light periods. Schmitt believes in Tungsten jigs to catch panfish along with larvae and plastics. Look for crappies over deep water. For the most success Schmitt suggests moving around quite a bit.

Muzzleloader deer hunting ends Sunday with archery deer hunting closing at the end of the month. Last year over 159,000 deer were shot in the state and Schmitt says we are ahead of last year's pace. He says the state is sitting at a 4-5% harvest increase.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.