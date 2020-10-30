Where to Drop Off Your Ballots in Benton County

FOLEY -- With the news that mail-in ballots arriving after Election Day are at risk of being invalidated, voters are asked to drop off their ballots in person.

Residents in Benton County can drop off their ballots at the Benton County Government Center in Foley.

The hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Early voting for Benton County residents is also available at the Benton County Government Center.