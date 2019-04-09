When is the Best, Worst Time to Buy Gasoline?

UNDATED -- Gas prices have gone up over the past few months, and likely will go even higher as we head toward the busy summer travel season.

So what is the best -- and worst -- day of the week to fill-up if you're trying to save a few bucks? The website gasbuddy.com studied gas prices from January through March across the country.

They found that in Minnesota Tuesday is typically the cheapest day to buy gas while Friday is the most expensive.

If shorter lines at the checkout are more important to you than saving a few bucks, GasBuddy also analyzed foot traffic data and found that gas stations across the country are least busy on Sundays, followed by Mondays. If you're looking to avoid lines you should fill-up on Monday between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Friday is the busiest day, with -- not surprising -- 5:00 p.m. the busiest time.