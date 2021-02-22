Report: Gas Prices Jump 15 Cents in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices have jumped more than 15 cents a gallon in Minnesota over the past week. The website GasBuddy says the average price for gas in the state is up to $2.57, which is an increase of 15.6 cents per gallon.

Gas is 29 cents higher than a month ago, and just over 25 cents higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average for gas has increased 10.4 cents over the past week, averaging $2.63 cents per gallon.

Locally, here in St. Cloud, we're paying about $2.49.

GasBuddy says the jump in price is the result of a dozen or so refineries that were forced to shut down during the extreme cold weather. They expect the gas prices to start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. But, as we near spring weather, gas prices will go back up again as refineries transition to the summer blend.

