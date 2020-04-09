.78 Cent Gas in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep dropping.

There are a couple of gas stations down in Lake City that are selling a gallon of regular unleaded for .78 cents Thursday morning.

Several more stations in the Red Wing and Lakeville areas are in the .94 cent to .98 cent a gallon range.

Here in the St. Cloud metro area the cheapest gas, according to the website GasBuddy.com, is $1.25 at a Stop N Go in St. Cloud, there's a Cenex in St. Cloud at $1.40. Several places in Sauk Rapids are at $1.47.

A barrel of oil is trading at $25, which is up from a low of around $20.