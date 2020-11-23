Gas Prices .50 Lower Than A Year Ago

UNDATED -- As coronavirus cases rise across the country more Americans are staying home and gas prices are falling again.

GasBuddy says Minnesota gas prices have fallen two cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.94. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, we're paying about $1.83. A year ago we were paying about .50 cents a gallon more for gas.

GasBuddy.com spokesman Patrick De Haan says between now and the end of the year we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years. However, De Haan says as a coronavirus vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so today's prices may not hold into the new year.