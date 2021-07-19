Minnesota Gas Prices Rise Slightly

UNDATED -- Gas prices rose slightly last week. The website GasBuddy.com says the price of gas went up 1.1 cents in Minnesota averaging $3.01.

Gas is 14.9 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents more than a year ago. The cheapest gas in the state is $2.79 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.21.

Get our free mobile app

The national average for gas is $3.16.

GasBuddy says the national average hasn't seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early July levels. OPEC came to an agreement on oil production over the weekend with a plan to raise oil production each month until 2022, at which time OPEC's oil production will be back to pre-covid levels. U.S. gasoline demand rose nearly 2 percent last week.

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event