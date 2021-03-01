Gas Prices Continue to Rise

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to go up. The website GasBuddy.com says Minnesota gas prices have risen 7.4 per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67 a gallon.

Gas prices in the state are 36.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the surge is continuing following cold weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact of the cold they say has likely run its course.

