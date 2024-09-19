What You Need to Know About the Waterfowl Season in MN

The waterfowl season opens in Minnesota Saturday. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to talk about what to expect. The duck season in Central Minnesota runs from September 21-19 and October 5-November 24. The goose season in Central Minnesota runs from September 21-19 and October 5-December 26.

Ducks, coots, mergansers

Zone Dates North Sept. 21 - Nov. 19 Central Sept. 21 - 29; Oct. 5 - Nov. 24 South Sept. 21 - 29; Oct. 5 - Nov. 24

Geese

Zone Dates Early goose (statewide) Sept. 1-15 North Sept. 21-Dec. 21 Central Sept. 21-29; Oct. 5-Dec. 26 South Sept. 21-29; Oct. 5-Dec. 26

Schmitt says the opening of the waterfowl season continues to be a great tradition in Minnesota. He explains many families have made the duck opener a tradition for decades. Schmitt indicates Minnesota had 50,400 plus duck/goose hunters last year which is 10% below the 10-year average. He says there is a trend of losing duck hunters in Minnesota.

The weather for this weekend's waterfowl opener isn't ideal according to Schmitt. He'd like to see cooler temperatures. Schmitt explains those that scout and put the time in typically have the most hunting success. He expects success in pockets again this year. Schmitt has been scouting in northern Minnesota, where he intends to hunt this weekend.

The waterfowl habitat has improved this year as opposed to last year. Schmitt says with more water in ponds and streams that will allow hunters to spread out a bit more. He says we could use a little rain as we've hit a bit of a dry spell. Last year Minnesota hunters shot an estimated 566,000 ducks. Schmitt expects similar numbers this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.