What You Need to Know About the COVID Vaccine Expansion

ST. PAUL -- We know more details about the planned expansion of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Governor Tim Walz says that all Minnesotans 16 years old and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting on Tuesday.

Providers across the state will have the flexibility to fill appointments and get as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. However, providers are still asked to prioritize appointments for older Minnesotans, those with underlying conditions, and frontline workers.

Anyone who has not received a vaccine should sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to get updates and be entered into the random selection process. The governor's office says you can also contact your healthcare provider, local pharmacy, or use the Vaccine locator map to search for vaccine providers in your area.

While all Minnesotans will become eligible on Tuesday, not every Minnesotan will be immediately able to make an appointment with demand still exceeding supply.

This week Minnesota was ranked #1 in the country for the percentage of vaccine doses administered. The state has 80 percent of seniors vaccinated.

