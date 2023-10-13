What to Know About the Pheasant Hunting Opener in MN

The Minnesota pheasant hunting opener is Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and runs through January 1st. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. In August the DNR released their roadside pheasant count and Schmitt says there were some major increases in certain parts of the state. The largest increases are in the southeastern, southwestern and western parts of the state. The report showed decreases in the central and south central parts.

Schmitt says there are 2 things that drive the pheasant population in Minnesota. One is weather which includes long and short term trends and habitat which can also be influenced by the weather. Schmitt's biggest suggestion for pheasant hunters is if you find good habitat and then you'll likely find pheasants. He says great local options for pheasant hunting include western Stearns County, Wright County and Kandiyohi County.

Bear hunting in Minnesota wraps up Sunday and the latest harvest numbers from the DNR indicate the total harvest was 1,700. Last year 2,251 bear were shot and in 2021 approximately 2,000 bear were shot. Schmitt says it appears this year's totals will be down a bit.

Grouse and duck hunting continues in Minnesota and Schmitt says the grouse hunting in the state is possibly the best it's ever been. He says anywhere north Brainerd hunters are having lots of success. Schmitt says the ducks will likely start moving more with colder weather here. He says he was hunting in western Stearns County last weekend and saw lots of teal.

Fall is a great time to fish. Schmitt says conditions have improved with water temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. He says fishing participation is down but those who are fishing are having lots of success and should continue to do so for the next few weeks depending on weather.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.