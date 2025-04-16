What to Explore at Minnesota’s Largest Mall

Mall of America is a Minnesota icon. Home to more than 520 stores, 50 restaurants, a theme park and an aquarium, it continues to add trendy shops, exciting entertainment options, restaurants and major events that bring 32 million visits through its doors each year. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight what to do at MOA.

THINGS TO DO

Find fun and excitement at The Fair on 4, where your family can savor fair-inspired foods like cheese curds & house-cut fries, compete in axe throwing (with a parent or guardian), drive a go-cart and more.

Spanning more than 24,000 square feet, M&M’S Mall of America features Minnesotathemed products and a free, interactive experience including exclusive merch and experiences like “Peanut Peak” — a rooftop celebration of majestic landscapes in Minnesota. Not to mention a personalization station, “Wall of Chocolate”, and photo ops with iconic M&Ms characters.

For even more fun with friends, work together to solve clues and escape from one of the immersive experiences inside The Escape Game. Challenges have included breaking out of a jail cell, fixing your Mars rover to get back to Earth, and rescuing a stolen painting from an art gallery.

MOA’s popular indoor theme park, Nickelodeon Universe, is home to 27 attractions and counting including the longest indoor zip line in the country, and a nightly light show. Attractions feature your favorite Nickelodeon characters from Spongebob SquarePants, Blues Clues and Paw Patrol.

At the Museum of Illusions, step inside mind-bending exhibits that shock your senses and puzzle your perceptions. Nothing is as it seems inside this interactive exhibit for the entire family.

Adjacent to Nickelodeon Universe, FlyOver America simulates soaring over national landmarks and destinations. The seats move and swing gently, creating a sense of flying. The immersive experience features wind, mist and scents to enhance the images on the screen. Next to FlyOver, the 5D Extreme Attraction gives riders the choice between a wild ride through a mystery mine or a trip underwater with prehistoric beasts.

At SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium, the state’s largest aquarium features a 300-foot long underwater tunnel with four areas where guests can see sharks, rescued sea turtles, and more.

If your kids are into collecting and/or playing with toy cars, the country's fourth Ridemakerz location opened last holiday season and offers custom mini vehicles as souped-up with premium rims and tires as anything you'd find in The Fast and the Furious series.

For fans of LEGO, the iconic store outside Nickelodeon Universe offers a pick-a-brick wall with 180 different LEGO elements, endless kits available for purchase, play tables to inspire creativity and eight larger-than-life models, including a robot that stands over 34 feet tall.

Another family favorite, Crayola Experience offers kids 25 hands-on activities like naming and wrapping their own crayons, as well as a massive retail store. Spanning nearly 10,000 square feet, the CoComelon Playdate attraction features 10,000 sq.ft of active play areas, including a two-story play structure, imaginative play buildings and open play zones. Iconic locations from "CoComelon" come to life, including JJ's Treehouse, the Fire Station, MacDonald's Farm, and much more in a safe and enclosed space.

WHERE TO STAY

Mall of America has two on-site hotels, the JW Marriott and Radisson Blu. Both hotels feature full-service restaurants and bars, fitness centers, pools and meeting space, as well as direct access to the mall.

Several other hotels in the area offer shuttle service to the mall, including the Great Wolf Lodge with a water park, arcade, bowling alley and interactive games.

Nickelodeon And Mall of America Celebrate Opening Of Nickelodeon Universe Cory Ryan/Getty Images loading...

WHERE TO SHOP

Name any popular clothing store and Mall of America probably has it. While it boasts some of the country's biggest chains, it also has several unique, hard-to-find stores. Some of the newest stores to open include Squishable, Draper James, and more.

From outdoor gear at Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors or L.L. Bean to trendy fashion at Aritzia, Zara, and more, you’re going to find something for everyone.

The Mall of America also spotlights many local merchants throughout its sprawling, 5.6 million square foot space. The past few years has seen a new Love From Minnesota shop (a.k.a. The Neighborhood); Games by James, an iconic shop selling board games, card games, and puzzles; and Indulge & Bloom, which specializes in gorgeous fresh flowers, home décor, and gifts.

WHERE TO EAT

Taste your way around the world with spots like Kura Sushi, a revolving sushi bar with Japanese roots, fresh lobster rolls from Maine at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, frozen treats from Mexico at La Michoacana, and delicious ramen at Ichiddo Ramen.

Find your favorite pop-culture inspired spots like Carlo’s Bakery from TLC’s Cake Boss, Margaritaville, Wahlburgers, and Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. For something sweet, visit Nothing Bundt Cakes, Beard Papas for custom cream puffs, freshly fried donuts at Duck Donuts, unique cookies at Baking Betty’s or Belgian waffles at Wafels and Dinges. For a taste of nostalgia, visit the 90’s icon Rainforest Café.

Culinary on North, an upscale food court on level three, features a dozen fast-casual restaurants with food served on actual plates with silverware. Diners can dig into Italianstyle street food at Piada, burgers and milkshakes at Shake Shack, and a taco concept from the Hot Indian crew at Bussin' Birria.

Other new eateries include Juicebox that specializes in locally made fruit drinks, Rocket Fizz offering over 500 varieties of glass bottled soda and vintage candy, and Chocolate Moonshine offering gourmet chocolates, caramels, and sipping chocolates.

TRAVEL TIPS

MOA's transit center makes it easier than ever to get to the mall or MSP Airport via light rail, bus or bike. Valet parking, formerly available at Nordstrom and the Radisson Blu, now includes the option for shoppers to drop their car off on one side of the building and pick it up on another. Park Assist shows shoppers where there are open parking spots.

Once inside, the mall offers free Wi-Fi throughout the building, a mobile app and interactive digital directories in 10 languages.

Families with kids on the autism spectrum can rest assured they'll be well taken care of thanks to the mall's new designation as a Certified Autism Center, with sensory guides available for each ride at Nickelodeon Universe.

The park also offers a designated quiet space for guests with sensory issues. The space provides a safe and calming environment and is located behind Guest Services, near the exit of Pepsi® Orange Streak. The room features dimmable lights, soft seating, air conditioning, soundproof walls and more.

Having recently hit a major, 30-year milestone, the Mall of America also has a lot of history to share. Gain insider access to hidden mall highlights during a 90-minute VIP tour and covers "amazing stories, fascinating facts and unbelievable anecdotes at every turn."

For repeat guests, join the MOA Insiders program to earn points every time you shop, play, and dine at Mall of America. Points may be redeemed for rewards like admission to top attractions, special discounts, and more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.