What is Racism? [PODCAST]

Bias, discrimination, prejudice and racism were topics that I discussed with St. Cloud State Professor, Librarian and Researcher Melissa Prescott today on WJON. Melissa explained that each person has a bias and some of them lead to a belief that can cause prejudice. A prejudice can lead to an action against that someone and that is considered discrimination. Someone who pre-judges and discriminates on the basis of race would be considered a racist. Listen to our conversation below.

Our discussion was centered around the concept of what each of the terms above are and how a person can believe the things they believe and what causes it. Melissa explained that our societal structure has been setup to favor white males.