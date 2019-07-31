What is Racism? [PODCAST]

Melissa Prescott (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Bias, discrimination, prejudice and racism were topics that I discussed with St. Cloud State Professor, Librarian and Researcher Melissa Prescott today on WJON.  Melissa explained that each person has a bias and some of them lead to a belief that can cause prejudice.  A prejudice can lead to an action against that someone and that is considered discrimination.  Someone who pre-judges and discriminates on the basis of race would be considered a racist.  Listen to our conversation below.

 

Our discussion was centered around the concept of what each of the terms above are and how a person can believe the things they believe and what causes it.  Melissa explained that our societal structure has been setup to favor white males.

