Wet Weekend Ahead for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED -- Widespread rain this weekend will result in 1/2-1 inch of rain in Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota, with 1 to 2 inches across central and western Minnesota.

The rain will become widespread by Friday night and gradually taper off Sunday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A few thunderstorms are expected across southern Minnesota early Friday morning. An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out Friday afternoon, but thunderstorms are more likely late Friday night.

So far this month, St. Cloud has had 2 1/2 inches of rain, which is close to normal.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the drought is pretty much over for the entire state of Minnesota. Any additional rain this weekend and moving forward will continue to replenish our ground water supply.