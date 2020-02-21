Welcome The Newest Member of our Family

DREW HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT

My oldest son Drew has been wanting a BIG cat for quite some time; and although we don't know everything about this pretty lady that we found at Tri County Humane Society, we are pretty sure she is part Maine Coon, which is what Drew has been wanting.

This pretty lady is named GIZMO at the moment; but I'm pretty sure she's in for a name change. We put a deposit down on her earlier this week, and once she is spayed, we will be able to take her home.

Did you know that if you find the pet of your dreams and put a deposit on it, it will be moved to the spay/neuter list quicker? It makes sense. If they know a pet has found their fover home, it's best to get them fixed first to make more room for the other animals needing the space, so they can be next in line.

It's going to be a beautiful weekend... If you have been thinking about adopting, don't forget that Kitty Korner is now up and running as well. If you travel on division you'll see this cute little building that is quiet, warm and filled with light for the kitty guests to have a nice peaceful day, while their new family searches for them. You can adopt right from Kitty Korner.

DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE SPAY-GHETTI AND NO MEATBALLS DINNER

The fundraisers for TCHS are ever so important. Animals can't speak for themselves, and it's our responsibility to do what we can and help control the pet population. March 28th, The 4th Annual Spay-Ghetti and No Meatballs Dinner, March 28th from 5-8 pm at VFW Post 6992 in Sauk Rapids. Learn more by clicking HERE.