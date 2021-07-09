Weird St. Cloud Pet Laws: What Do 4 Cats, 2 Turtles, 2 Parakeets, a Hamster, and a Gerbil Get You?
Have you seen the crazy pet limitation guidelines we have for Saint Cloud? Not that I think it's bad, but it looks like people are asking some pretty interesting questions about the pet combinations that people can have it St. Cloud, so the powers that be actually had to provide folks with a drawing of what is acceptable and what is not.
You can have up to 10 pets in a single family dwelling; but not more than two dogs and four cats in one home. That means you can have two dogs and four cats; or, you can have four cats; or you can have two dogs and two cats, or one dog and three cats. Got it?
In addition to that, you can have other pets like turtles, iguanas, snakes, gerbils, hamsters, mice, guinea pigs, and different types of birds. It looks like this:
*You could have four cats, one turtle, one rabbit, two birds, and two hamsters.
*How about three cats, one dog, two turtles, one bird, one gerbil, one lizard, and one snake.
*You could also have two cats, two dogs, two turtles, one bunny, two lizards, and a snake.
*Or; maybe you would like to have one cat, two dogs, a turtle, two bunnies, a bird, a rodent, a lizard and a snake.
The combination of things you can have is listed clearly in the chart below. (or...maybe not so clearly?)
If you are someone that lives in a multiple family dwelling, or if you are a commercial or industrial property the list is a bit different. If you fall into this category, your pet limit is 6. Do we need to show you the combinations?