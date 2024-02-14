Weiner Dogs Ride Like The Wind In The Weekender
We have a wide array of events for you this Weekender with dogs, hockey, music, and trivia to choose from, and everything is indoors for the "cooler" weekend weather. If you have an event you would like to tell us about for The Weekender email us here.
Camp TriviaSt. Cloud
St. Cloud State's campus radio station, KVSC 88.1 FM, is hosting its 45th Annual Trivia Marathon. The theme of the contest for this year is Camp Trivia so expect lots of questions about the great outdoors. Get your team together for 50 hours of trivia mayhem. Team size is unlimited and they ask all the questions over the air so you can play from anywhere. The cost is $60 to play for most teams. College and high school teams can play for free.
Doxie DashSt. Cloud
The Doxie Dash is a fundraiser for the Tri-County Humane Society, attend the St Cloud Norsemen game on Saturday at 7:00 pm and watch the weiner dogs race. The Norsemen have partnered with the Tri-County Humane Society and all funds raised from the race will be donated to them. The first 100 fans to bring in a pet toy will receive a Doxie Dash t-shirt. Tickets for the game can be purchased at the door or at stcloudnorsemen.com
Miller Marine Power Sports ShowSt. Cloud
If the Sportsman Show last weekend was not enough outdoor fun for you, Miller Marine & Power Lodge is hosting its First Annual Power Sports Show on Friday and Saturday. The event will feature 3-acres of pontoons, fishing boats, ATVs, golf carts, and more. They are giving away some prizes like a ZRAY Inflatable Paddle and Minnesota Wild tickets. The event is Free to attend. The River's Dave Thomas will be broadcasting live from the event on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.
Church of CashLittle Falls
Church of Cash is a Johnny Cash tribute band formed in 2010 by Jay Ernest in Honolulu back in 2010 and relocated to Minneapolis in 2015. In 2019 they received the “Best Tribute Band” Award from the Midwest Country Music Organization. They have several albums of cover songs out as well. They are playing at Great River Arts in Little Falls on Saturday, February 17th. Doors open at 6 pm, show at 7 pm. Tickets are $25.
Blattner Hockey ShowcaseAvon
Blattner Company in Avon is hosting its hockey showcase to raise money for the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program. Minnesota Warriors gives military veterans a place to support one another and helps them reintegrate into civilian life. The event is Saturday from 4:30 pm to 8 pm and features two games. The first game starts at 4:30 and is a Minnesota Warriors team vs. a Marco-sponsored team. Game two is at 6:15 pm and a Blattner team, featuring players from the company, takes on a 2nd Minnesota Warriors team. They will have several special guests on hand as well. The event is FREE to attend.