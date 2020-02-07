Weekend Prep Sports Schedule
The Cathedral boys hockey team will face a pair of tough teams this weekend at the MAC. The Crusaders will take on Moorhead Friday night, then Wayzata Saturday afternoon.
Cathedral is currently the top-ranked team in Class A with a record of 18-1-1, while Moorhead is ranked #4 in Class AA with a 16-4-1 record. Wayzata is unranked but is 14-7-1 in Class AA.
FRIDAY:
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls
Willmar @ Sartell
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Pierz
Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Rocori
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
SATURDAY:
Girls Hockey
Section 8AA playoffs
St. Cloud @ Alexandria 3 PM
Buffalo @ Storm N Sabres 7 PM
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Bemidji 2:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 7 PM
Boys Hockey
Duluth @ Sartell 1 PM
Andover @ St. Cloud 2:15 (SCSU)
Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Duluth Denfeld 1 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 5:45 PM