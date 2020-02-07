Weekend Prep Sports Schedule

The Cathedral boys hockey team will face a pair of tough teams this weekend at the MAC. The Crusaders will take on Moorhead Friday night, then Wayzata Saturday afternoon.

Cathedral is currently the top-ranked team in Class A with a record of 18-1-1, while Moorhead is ranked #4 in Class AA with a 16-4-1 record. Wayzata is unranked but is 14-7-1 in Class AA.

FRIDAY:

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls

Willmar @ Sartell

Boys Basketball

Cathedral @ Pierz

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Rocori

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

SATURDAY:

Girls Hockey

Section 8AA playoffs

St. Cloud @ Alexandria 3 PM

Buffalo @ Storm N Sabres 7 PM

Boys Basketball

Sartell @ Bemidji 2:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 7 PM

Boys Hockey

Duluth @ Sartell 1 PM

Andover @ St. Cloud 2:15 (SCSU)

Girls Basketball

Rocori @ Duluth Denfeld 1 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 5:45 PM