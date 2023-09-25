Weekend High School Sports Recap
Girls Soccer:
(Saturday Results)
Cathedral 9, Princeton 0
(The Crusaders headed to Princeton and continued their win streak, with 5 different girls scoring goals, and 5 total girls notching assists. Nora Simones led the way with 3 goals and 3 assists, and Amelia Newiger added a hat trick as well. Bayley Schneider, Natalie Lesnau, and Emily Schaupp added 1 goal each. Aubrey Lesnau had another shut out, with 4 saves, all of the saves coming in the first half, as the Crusaders didn't let the Tigers get a shot on goal in the second half. Cathedral moves to 9-1 on the season. Their next game is at Little Falls at 4 pm on Monday, 9/25.
Big Lake 7, Apollo 0
Watertown-Mayer 2, Albany 0
(Alyssa Sand had 27 saves for Albany)
(Thursday Result)
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 2
(The Sabres scored first on a ball played from Genet Nies to Kaia Gack. The Cardinals tied the game on a PK. Sabres got the lead back on a great goal from Madden Quinn. Kennedi Gack got the 3rd goal to seal the win for Sartell).
Boys Soccer:
(Saturday Results)
DeLaSalle 1, Tech 0
Apollo 3, Big Lake 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Detroit Lake 1
Becker 5, Little Falls 2
Monday's Schedule
Volleyball:
Becker at Apollo
Boys Soccer:
Tech at ROCORI
Girls Soccer:
ROCORI at Tech
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd
Cathedral at Little Falls