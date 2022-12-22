Weather Warnings for Dangerous Cold, Strong Winds

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The latest round of snow is done and now we will be dealing with extremely cold temperatures and very strong winds.

The is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m. Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

The high temperature in St. Cloud on Thursday is expected to be 5 below. The normal high for this time of the year is 25 degrees.

A Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The actual low in St. Cloud on Thursday night will be around 10 below.

A Wind Chill Warning will also be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

The High temperature on Friday will be around 3 below. The low on Friday night will be about 9 below.

Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions Thursday evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota.