UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 10th, 2025:

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Princeton, with a flexible E-learning day implemented for students. Tiger Club childcare will be open at Princeton Primary from 8-5. They will determine the status of after-school activities by 1:00 p.m.

-- Royalton, including pre-school, the map program, and all after-school activities, including community education programs or classes. It is not an E-learning day; it is a professional development day for all teachers.

If you have a weather-related announcement, you can call the cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.