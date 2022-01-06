Weather Related Announcements Friday, January 7th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 7th, 2022.

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Albany

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball

-- Paynesville

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud State will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Benton-Stearns New Frontiers, Voyagers, and Pioneers

-- Foley

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud Area School District

-- St. John's Prep

-- Catholic Community Schools

MISC:

-- Benton County Historical Society will be closed.

-- Spark STEM Conference at St. Cloud State is canceled.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.