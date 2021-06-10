Weather Related Announcement For Thursday, June 10th, 2021

UNDATED -- We have a weather announcement for Thursday, June 10th, 2021

SPORTS:

-- St. Cloud Park and Recreation is canceling it's Tiny T's, T-Ball and Sports Sampler tonight due to the extreme temperatures. Both soccer sesions, ages 6-8 and 9-12, will meet at Whitney Recreation Center gymnasium at its regular time. All participates are asked to bring tennis shoes or you will not be allowed to participate.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line and leave a message at (320) 257-7191.