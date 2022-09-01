Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd.

The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the upper Midwest, through the month of September.

At the beginning of the month here in St. Cloud our average high is 76 degrees and our average low is 53 degrees. We're expecting highs in the 80s for the first few days, as well as a few days next week.

By the end of the month here in St. Cloud our average high is down to 65 degrees and our average low is 42 degrees.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is expecting us to have below-normal precipitation throughout Minnesota in September. We average about three inches of rain in the month.

So far this year, we're more than five inches above normal for precipitation.