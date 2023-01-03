Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.

Schools (closings/e-learning):

-- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club.

Schools (late starts):

-- Albany Area 2 hours late. Kids Company and wrap-around care opening at 8:00 a.m. Morning half-day preschool canceled. All-day preschool and preschool camp starting at 10:00 a.m. No morning ECFE classes.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins 2 hours late. No am preschool.

-- Holdingfored 2 hours late

-- Kimball 2 hours late

-- ROCORI 2 hours late. No morning preschool program. The Kid Care Program will be open as usual.

Misc:

-- The St. Cloud Catholic Diocese offices in St. Cloud are closed.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelation line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.