UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023.

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Becker

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM preschool)

-- Foley

-- Kimball Area

Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.