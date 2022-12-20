Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022.

SCHOOLS:

--Benton Stearns Educational Program (Pioneers, Voyagers, and New Frontiers) closing 2 hours early. Classes are canceled on Thursday, December 22nd

-- Catholic Community Schools letting out 2 hours early

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice letting our 2 hours early (SR-R is not scheduled to have school on Thursday, December 22nd)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen letting out 2 hours early (Sartell-St. Stephen has also canceled school for Thursday, December 22nd)

-- St. Cloud Area Schools letting out 2 hours early (St. Cloud is not scheduled to have school on Thursday, December 22nd)

If you have a water-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.