Weather Announcements for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024.

SCHOOLS



-- Milaca Public Schools closed

-- Princeton Public Schools closed with e-learning day. Tiger Club open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-- St. John's Prep closed

-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers, Pioneers and New Frontiers closed with an e-learning day in place.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice closed with an e-learning day in place. All activities are canceled. No Kidstop.

-- St. Cloud Area Schools closed. No activities and no Kidstop.

-- Catholic Community Schools closed.

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School closed.

-- Holdingford Public Schools closed with no activities.

-- Paynesville Area Schools now closed with e-learning. Paws program closing at 10:00 a.m.

-- ROCORI Schools now closed with e-learning. Spartan Stop and Kid Care are also closed and no morning pre-school.

-- Albany Area Schools now closed. NO e-learning. No morning pre-school.

-- Foley Schools are closed today. It will be an e-learning day.

MISCELLANEOUS

--Jack Splash Swim School in Sartell is closed today.

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home-Delivered Meal program is canceled today but will resume on Wednesday.

-- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics is closed today.

-- Benton County Historical Society is closed.

-- Paramount Center for the Arts is closed, including the gift shop and studios. All classes are canceled.



