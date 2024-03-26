Weather Announcements for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, March 26th, 2024.
SCHOOLS
-- Milaca Public Schools closed
-- Princeton Public Schools closed with e-learning day. Tiger Club open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-- St. John's Prep closed
-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers, Pioneers and New Frontiers closed with an e-learning day in place.
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice closed with an e-learning day in place. All activities are canceled. No Kidstop.
-- St. Cloud Area Schools closed. No activities and no Kidstop.
-- Catholic Community Schools closed.
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School closed.
-- Holdingford Public Schools closed with no activities.
-- Paynesville Area Schools now closed with e-learning. Paws program closing at 10:00 a.m.
-- ROCORI Schools now closed with e-learning. Spartan Stop and Kid Care are also closed and no morning pre-school.
-- Albany Area Schools now closed. NO e-learning. No morning pre-school.
-- Foley Schools are closed today. It will be an e-learning day.
MISCELLANEOUS
--Jack Splash Swim School in Sartell is closed today.
-- St. Cloud Hospital Home-Delivered Meal program is canceled today but will resume on Wednesday.
-- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics is closed today.
-- Benton County Historical Society is closed.
-- Paramount Center for the Arts is closed, including the gift shop and studios. All classes are canceled.
