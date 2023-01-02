Weather Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2023.

Schools (closed/e-learning):

-- Benton Stearns Education Program Pioneers, Voyagers and New Frontiers (closed)

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud (closed)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning)

-- St. Cloud Area School District (closed)

Schools (early dismissal):

-- Foley at 12:15 p.m.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.