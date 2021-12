UNDATED -- We have a few weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 16th, 2021.

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no a.m. pre-school)

-- Kimball (no a.m. pre-school, Cubs Club program opens at 8:30 a.m.)

-- Royalton (three-year-old pre-school and morning math are canceled)

If you have an announcement please call our cancellation line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.