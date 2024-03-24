Weather Announcements for Monday, March 25th, 2024

(Photo: Jeff McMahon)

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, March 25th, 2024.

SCHOOLS CLOSED
St. John's Prep
Milaca Public Schools

Foley Public Schools

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY
St. Cloud Technical and Community College - Employees Working from Home

BUSINESSES
Career Solutions Closed on Monday

Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
