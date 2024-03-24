Weather Announcements for Monday, March 25th, 2024
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, March 25th, 2024.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
St. John's Prep
Milaca Public Schools
Foley Public Schools
VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY
St. Cloud Technical and Community College - Employees Working from Home
BUSINESSES
Career Solutions Closed on Monday
