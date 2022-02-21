Weather Announcements for Monday February 21st, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 21st, 2022.
CHURCH:
- St. Francis Xavier in Sartell has canceled 4th and 5th grade youth group for Monday night.
SPORTS:
- Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell has canceled all dance classes Monday.
- St. Cloud Park and Recreation Volleyball league at Whitney Recreation Center is canceled. Matches tonight will move to next Monday
MISC:
- Sartell Police Online Safety Event has been postponed Monday.
- Lake George Warming Shelter closed Monday due to inclement weather.
SCHOOL (closed Tuesday):
- Little Falls
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.