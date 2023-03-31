UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Friday, March 31st, 2023.

Schools (closed);

-- Albany Area

-- Catholic Community Schools

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud Public Schools

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Becker

-- Holdingford

-- Milaca

-- Royalton

Misc:

-- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Friday.

If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.