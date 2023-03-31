Weather Announcements for Friday, March 31st, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Friday, March 31st, 2023.
Schools (closed);
-- Albany Area
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Foley
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
-- ROCORI
-- St. Cloud Public Schools
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
Schools (2 hours late):
-- Becker
-- Holdingford
-- Milaca
-- Royalton
Misc:
-- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Friday.
If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.