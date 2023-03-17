Weather Announcements for Friday, March 17th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, March 17th, 2023.

Schools (2 hours late):

-- Albany Area

-- Becker

-- Benton Stearns Education Programs

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball

-- Milaca

-- Paynesville Area

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran

-- ROCORI

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- St. Cloud Area Schools

-- St. John's Prep (10:00 a.m. start)

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-79191 and leave a message.