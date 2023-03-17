Weather Announcements for Friday, March 17th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, March 17th, 2023.
Schools (2 hours late):
-- Albany Area
-- Becker
-- Benton Stearns Education Programs
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Foley
-- Holdingford
-- Kimball
-- Milaca
-- Paynesville Area
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran
-- ROCORI
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- St. Cloud Area Schools
-- St. John's Prep (10:00 a.m. start)
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-79191 and leave a message.