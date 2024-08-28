Ways to Explore Minnesota Over Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in Minnesota. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlighted many ways for kids and adults alike to explore the state.

ELEMENTERY & PRESCHOOL

Aquariums & Zoos

Do your kids go wild for animals? Visit one of the many zoos in Minnesota! You can immerse yourself in tropical weather on the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail or pay a visit to a baby Malayan tapir. Stroll through the Como Zoo to see a variety of animals and watch Chloe the sloth while being surrounded by lush tropical plants.

Go underwater at SEA LIFE at Mall of America or the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth. See snakes, alligators and other reptiles at the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo (RAD Zoo) in Medford or Snake Discovery in Maplewood. To view animals in their natural habitat, visit the North American Bear Center and International Wolf Center in Ely, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, the Wildlife Center in Columbus or the Raptor Center in St. Paul.

Museums & Play Spaces

A Minnesota staycation can be educational, too, at one of the state’s many museums. Explore the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato and let the kids blow off some steam at the Mankato Clinic Tree of Forts Climber. In downtown St. Paul, treat your kids to a day at the Minnesota Children's Museum, or explore Otter Cove Children's Museum in downtown Fergus Falls. The Works Museum in Bloomington and The Bakken Museum in Minneapolis focus on STEM and hopes to inspire the next generation of innovators.

The Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji features more than 70 hands-on interactive exhibits. Kids can hold a snake or bunny, make a harmongraph picture, watch the kinetic sculpture and gaze at the saltwater aquarium. The Bell Museum is home to 10,000 year-old fossils, incredible wildlife dioramas, a full-scale wooly mammoth and the Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium.

Find indoor play spaces at the MiniSota Play Café in Maple Grove, Edinborough Park in Edina, Good Times Park in Eagan, or Lookout Ridge Indoor Playground in Woodbury.

Theater & Entertainment

Your little ones will love seeing their favorite stories come to life. The Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins and the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis are designed for families, offer rush tickets and more. Past productions have included Matilda Jr., Spookley the Square Pumpkin, A Year with Frog and Toad, Alice in Wonderland and more.

Everything Else

Visit LARK Toys in Kellogg to see one of the largest toy stores in the country. Take a ride on the hand-carved wooden carousel, browse the LARK-made wooden toys, games and puzzles, or enjoy handmade fudge in the cafe.

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL

Museums

The Science Museum of Minnesota's vibrant, open space spans four floors of engaging exhibits on everything from dinosaurs to the human body, the Mississippi River, race, questionable medical devices and Legos. More of a moviegoer? Kids love the Science Museum’s 90-foot, giant dome screen Omnitheater.

Shopping

Minnesota is a haven for shopping, and Mall of America is just the beginning. If you’re looking for the latest styles or a one-of-a-kind antique, there are plenty of spots to explore. Score a great deal at an outlet mall like the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan. Take a few days and go on a mall crawl from Albertville to North Branch.

Entertainment

What do you get when you mix basketball, hockey, lacrosse and bumper cars? WhirlyBall! This fun sport is a great group activity in Maple Grove and Bloomington. In St. Louis Park, step into virtual reality at REM5 Virtual Reality Lab, where groups can rent a VR Pod to access a catalog of world-class VR experiences.

Fly through Mall of America on the Barnacle Blast, the largest indoor zip line in North America, or experience Dutchman’s Deck, an adventure course featuring the tallest ropes course in the world, challenging guests to climb 56 feet above Nickelodeon Universe. Find other thrills at FlyOver America, Moose Mountain Adventure Golf or The Escape Game.

COLLEGE

Concerts & Shows

Minnesota has a wide array of venues that attract local independent artists and world-renowned bands. The Twin Cities have been a hot spot for decades with venues like First Avenue, the Palace Theater, and the Cedar Cultural Center, but other areas of the state are also draws.

Sports

Have you ever wanted to try rock climbing? Vertical Endeavors caters to families looking for an afternoon of fun and can even challenge serious climbers. The St. Paul location is the largest indoor rock climbing facility in the country. Vertical Endeavors also has locations in Duluth and Minneapolis. Rental equipment is available. It’s also a great time to check out a Minnesota Twins game or a Saint Paul Saints baseball game!

Craft Breweries

Check out the craft beverage scene across the state. Some notable spots for local beer include Canal Park Brewery in Duluth and Voyageur Brewing in Grand Marais, which uses the clean waters of Lake Superior to brew its beers. LynLake Brewery is located in an old movie theater in Minneapolis and Excelsior Brewing is in the heart of this charming town. Swing by Surly Brewing to marvel at the destination brewpub.

OPEN CURRICULUM (ALL AGES)

Waterparks

Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria’s tropical-themed park has three 4-story waterslides and a relaxing lazy river. Little swimmers will love the children’s fort area with water sprayers, geysers and a 500-gallon splash bucket.

In Thief River Falls, visit The Seven Clans Casino waterpark to enjoy four large waterslides, three mini-slides, two hot tubs, a lazy river and more. Near Mall of America, Great Wolf Lodge boasts 75,000 square foot water park with several water slides, ropes courses, climbing walls, a zero-depth pool for little ones, their interactive adventure game, MagiQuest.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.