Wayne James Fleischhacker, 65, Hillman

November 20, 1958 - November 25, 2023

attachment-Wayne Fleischhacker loading...

Wayne James Fleischhacker, a loving husband, devoted father, and esteemed union organizer, unexpectedly passed away on November 25, 2023, at the age of 65. He was born on November 20, 1958, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to the late Gerald and Joyce Fleischhacker. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 1st at 2 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Services in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Wayne was a proud resident of Hillman, Minnesota, where he built a life filled with joy, laughter, and cherished memories. He was known for his passion for the outdoors, particularly fishing and hunting. Wayne's expertise on the water led to his endearing nickname, "Walleye Wayne," a testament to his skills and love for fishing. His friends and family will forever treasure the stories shared and the many trips they embarked on with him.

Beyond his outdoor pursuits, Wayne had a true knack for barbecuing. He became famous for his mouth-watering ribs, which he generously shared with those lucky enough to taste them. His culinary talents were a source of delight and brought everyone together, creating lasting memories around the dining table.

Family meant the world to Wayne. Throughout his 38 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Faira, their bond grew stronger with each passing year. Together, they built a foundation of love, support, and unwavering commitment. Wayne's children were a constant source of pride and joy for him. He treasured their achievements, celebrated their milestones, and was always there with open arms and a warm heart.

Professionally, Wayne dedicated his life to advocating for workers' rights as a union organizer for the AFL-CIO. He was highly respected within the organization and worked tirelessly to create better conditions and fair treatment for fellow workers. Wayne's passion and dedication demonstrated his unwavering belief in equality and justice for all.

In his leisure time, Wayne found solace in the great outdoors. Whether he was exploring the beauty of nature or spending quality time with loved ones, he embraced life's simple pleasures. His infectious laughter and kind-hearted nature brought joy to everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Wayne James Fleischhacker will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Faira Fleischhacker; brother, Steven Fleischhacker (Darla) of Brainerd, MN; sister, Valerie Francis (Mark Fransen) of Brainerd, MN; daughters, Melissa Norring (Justin) of Crosslake, MN, Lexi King (Jacob) of Cushing, MN, Laci Schindler (Justin Sweet) of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren, Gavin, Ace, Tucker, Easton, Eli, Kaitlyn, and Wilder.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Gerald and Joyce Fleischhacker