The Minnesota waterfowl season is set to open Saturday September 27. To talk about all you'll need to know, I was joined by Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says the duck, coots and merganser season starts 30 minutes prior to sunrise throughout the state. Early season goose hunting opened September 6 and ran through September 21. The regular goose hunt opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise on September 27.

A Tradition

Schmitt says the waterfowl opener is a "great tradition in the state". He says it is difficult to predict how this year's waterfowl season will go. Schmitt says based on the DNR's duck count this spring the count is approximately the same population as last year. He says blue winged teal is down about 60% compared to last year.

Regulations

Schmitt suggests buying your state waterfowl and federal waterfowl stamp as soon as possible. He says when you buy those, grab a regulation book. Schmitt explains it is 34 pages and covers nothing but waterfowl. He says you should have a plug in your shotgun and no more than 3 rounds in your gun at a time. Schmitt suggests knowing your bag limits for each specific species and understand when official sunrise is happening in the area you are hunting. The regulations are also available online.

Conditions

Weather forecasts for central Minnesota this weekend calls for warmer than normal temperatures. Schmitt says that is not ideal but more water in ponds, lakes and marshes this year, helps. He says the ducks may be spread out this year due the large amount of water options.

Bear Hunting Numbers

As of Monday 2,230 bears have been shot in the state. Schmitt says that is down from last year where 3,500 bears were shot. He says this year's numbers are similar to a normal bear harvest. Last year was the largest bear harvest in Minnesota in 20 years.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.