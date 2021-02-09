Watch Truck Drive Through Foreston Convenience Store

Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

CAN YOU HELP?

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is seeking your help in identifying the individual who burglarized the D & L convenience store in Foreston, MN. The break in happened on February 3, 2021 at approximately 1:00 AM.

The suspect stole a truck and drove the truck through the front door at the D & L Express Convenience Store. Once they drove through the store, the driver of the stolen vehicle got out of the stolen truck, and entered the store.

The video shows the perpetrator entering the store through opening created by the vehicle crashing into the building. The suspect is seen in the video walking behind the counter, then over to the wall of cigarettes. He then begins a search apparently for the particular type of cigarettes he was wanting and grabs some.

The suspect then left on foot. As he is exiting the store, he drops something just outside the door...possibly sunglasses, but quickly runs back and picks up the dropped item.

The suspect appears to be a younger male who is wearing a light colored hooded pullover with "stone washed" black jeans and black athletic shoes.

The video above shows a light colored car that was observed on video driving near the D & L Express Convenience Store. This is a vehicle of interest in this investigation and investigators are attempting to locate this vehicle and the owner.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION

If you have any information with regards to this burglary please contact Investigator Al Tutland at 320-983-8426 or the Mille Lacs County Dispatch Center at 320-983-8257.