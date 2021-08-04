Watch the SCSU Dance Team’s Home Routine for 2021

Turns, leaps, lifts, and flips are all part of the home routine for the St. Cloud State University Dance Team. The talented dancers shared a video of their home routine for 2021 on social media this week:

This champion-caliber team is no stranger to nailing difficult routines and making it look easy. Back in May, St. Cloud State University Dance Team took home two National Championship titles at the UDA College National Cheer and Dance Championship in Orlando. The team took home the top spot for both the Open Pom and Open Game Day categories.

What made these wins super special is that the team ended up winning their first-ever back-to-back champion title for their Game Day performance. The addition of the Pom win also made it their first-ever double National Championship.

If you are interested in supporting the St. Cloud State University Dance Team this year, they are hosting a fundraiser at Beaver Island Brewing Company on August 26th. From 5-7 PM, $1 for each pint and $4 for each growler sold will be donated to the SCSU Dance Team by Beaver Island Brewery. You can help support the SCSU Dance Team and enjoy some great Beaver Island beer at the same time.

Go Huskies Dance Team! We can't wait to see you perform in person this year.

