Hundreds Turn Out On Saturday For Annual Alzheimer’s Walk

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud community members turned out on Saturday to help the fight for a good cause. Close to 400 people took part in the annual Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimers at Lake George.

In addition to the walk there was music, a kids' zone with face painting, and a selfie station. Walk Manager Josh Halicke says the walk is an important event for them:

"It's big for the programs that we run in Central Minnesota and then as well this money goes to research and different initiatives that we have so it's a huge fundraiser that we look forward to every year."

Halicke says they have individuals, businesses, and groups take part every year. St. Cloud State University's Dance Team was one of the participating groups. Team Captain Erin Nelson says they try to take part in community events as much as they can:

"Well we just love to be a part of our community and we know how important this cause is to a lot of people and how close it hits to home so we just are really proud of being able to do our part and be a part of this great organization."

Last year the walk earned $120,000 in the fight against Alzheimer's and Halicke says they were hoping to be close to that amount again this year. The walk was delayed about an hour because of the rain and lightning in the morning, and people walked up to 3-laps around Lake George, or about 1 mile.

