Why Several Minnesota Landmarks Will be Lit in Purple Sunday

UNDATED -- Several of Minnesota's landmarks will be lit up in purple on Sunday on the summer solstice - the longest day of the year.

The Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota and North Dakota says it is an effort to shine a light on such a dark disease.

Among the structures that will be lit purple are the St. Cloud city water tower and Lincoln Plaza in downtown St. Cloud.

Others are Allianz Field in St. Paul, the IDS Tower in Minneapolis, the 35W Bridge in Minneapolis, Target Field in Minneapolis, Sperry Tower in Eagan, and Enger Tower in Duluth.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States (third-leading cause of death in North Dakota and the fourth-leading cause of death in Minnesota).

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 11 million family and friends are providing care and support.

In Minnesota alone, there are more than 99,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 170,00 family members and friends caring for them. In North Dakota, there are 15,000 people with Alzheimer’s and 19,000 caregivers.

