Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony

You can watch an online stream of the 2021 Minnesota State Patrol Cadet Graduation Ceremony today at 11 a.m.

Twenty-five men and women have been in training since February 22 to become state troopers. The 14-week program taught them what to do in motor vehicle crash investigations, versed them in Minnesota traffic laws, taught them how to operate emergency vehicles, they underwent scenario based de-escalation strategies, studied defensive tactics and more.

The group of cadets will officially become state troopers today in the 62nd Training Academy Graduation Ceremony. You can watch it online through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's YouTube channel.

The actual ceremony will be held at Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis at 11 a.m.

Today's speakers include the Department of Public Safety Commissioner, John Harrington, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer, Minnesota State Patrol Capt. Eric Barthel and class speaker Cadet Patrick Fay.

According to the official press release from the Department of Public Safety, "graduates all have a background in law enforcement. The class includes three women and five military veterans."

If there are an issues with the online stream, a full video recap will be uploaded online after the ceremony for the public to view.

The Minnesota State Patrol will be taking applications for the next group of cadets soon for anyone, "without any prior law enforcement experience or education."

The New Troopers include:

Collin Adair

Lucas Bachman

Chaz Barrera

Benjamin Bauer

Benjamin Dorren

Patrick Fay

Marshall Freeman

Nolan Goebel

Zachary Gruver

Valerie Hauser

Jacob Inglett

Aitana Johnson

Gabriel Jones

Timothy Knutson

Ryan Lee

Cole Lundeen

Herbert Moon

Adrian Nelson

Hannah Potts

James Quirk

Mihai Strogoteanu

Bennett Sukalski

Cody Swenson