WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows July 14th Fargo Shooting

FARGO (WJON News) - Officials have released the bodycam video from the July 14th shooting in Fargo that killed Officer Jake Wallin and wounded two other officers.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski held a news conference Thursday morning, released the unedited bodycam video, and answered questions from the media.

Watch the news conference here. WARNING – THIS VIDEO IS UNEDITED AND VERY GRAPHIC.

Officials say Officer Zach Robinson shot the suspect repeatedly as he was down in a parking lot, eventually killing 37-year-old Mohamed Barakat.

It's believed he was on his way to a downtown street fair and intended to commit a mass shooting.

Four rifles, three handguns, 18 hundred rounds of ammunition, a canister of gasoline, and a propane tank filled with explosive material were found in his car.

