Waseca Man Charged With Gravely Wounding Officer Matson

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - Attempted murder charges were filed today against the man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Waseca police officer Monday night.

The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky indicates he was on the rear balcony of a home when Officer Arik Matson and 3 other Waseca officers arrived at the scene to investigate a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the area. The court document states that one of the officers came through the home onto the balcony to apprehend Janovsky, who responded by fleeing to the roof of the attached garage on the home.

He then crossed over the peak of the roof on the garage to the front of the residence, and while 3 of the responding officers, including Officer Matson, circled around the home, Janovsky allegedly fired a handgun at one of the officers but missed. He then allegedly fired another shot, which struck Officer Matson in the head.

That triggered an exchange of gunfire with one of the other officers, who was identified today as Sergeant Timothy Schroeder. Two of his shots hit Janovsky and caused non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The criminal complaint indicates a black handgun was found next to him when he was apprehended. Janovsky and Officer Matson were both airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital, where the 32-year-old officer remains in critical condition.

Janovsky's criminal history is extensive and includes a conviction for accessory to second-degree murder.

