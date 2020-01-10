Large Gathering At Prayer Service Held For Waseca Police Officer

Albert Lea, MN (Minnesota News Network) - Hundreds turned out for a prayer service Thursday night in Albert Lea to show their support for Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson.

The 32-year-old officer was shot in the head Monday night while responding to a disturbance call.

Pastor Kaleb Hurley, who led the event, provided an update to the media on behalf of the family, saying Matson has full movement on his right side and some movement in his toes on his left side. He described the gunshot as a hit to the temple exiting the back of the head.

Matson’s wife unexpectedly took the stage and thanked the community, law enforcement and asking for continued prayers for her husband.

The service was held in Albert Lea because it's a special place to the Matson family. Matson grew up there and later served on the town's police force with his father who is now retired.

The 32-year old Matson is a husband and father of two and remains in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe site set up for the Matson family had raised nearly $150,000 as of Friday morning.