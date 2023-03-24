Isanti County Deputy Recovers Stolen Pickup, Illegal Drugs In Recent Traffic Stop

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office posted about a recent drug bust that was the result of a traffic violation. Recovered during the stop was a stolen pickup, meth, and heroin.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning was when the traffic stop occurred in Isanti County, and if it wasn't for the traffic violation stop these drugs might be circulating throughout Central Minnesota still.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office posted about the stop.

Last night while on patrol in Isanti Township, Sgt. Jonathan VanderVegt observed a traffic violation. During the investigation of the traffic violation, this led to the recovery of a stolen truck, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and 2.5 grams of heroin. The driver was subsequently arrested and formal charges are pending.

While this isn't the big busts we have been seeing lately, it is taking illegal drugs off the streets, and sometimes it's these smaller busts that result in larger busts being made later.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation "drug overdose death rates have increased in Minnesota from 9.4 per 100,000 in 2011 to 24.5 per 100,000 in 2021. Over the same period, drug overdose death rates increased from 13.2 to 32.4 per 100,000 in the U.S." The Kaiser Family Foundation also went on to outline that "In 2021, there were 978 opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota, which accounted for 72% of all drug overdose deaths in the state. Across the U.S., opioid overdose deaths accounted for 75% of all drug overdose deaths in the country in 2021."

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction there are resources available to help them recover from their addiction. You can find those resources by going here, here, and here.

