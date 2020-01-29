Bail Hearing Scheduled for Waseca Police Officer Shooting Suspect

Waseca, MN (KROC AM News) - A bail hearing has been scheduled for a Waseca man accused of shooting a police officer in the head.

The hearing for 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky is scheduled to be held Feb. 4th in Waseca County Court.

He is currently being held at the state prison in Oak Park Heights where he was transferred after undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds he suffered during the shooting incident earlier this month. A judge Wednesday signed an order authorizing the transfer to Waseca for the hearing.

Janovsky has been charged with attempted murder for shooting Waseca Officer Arik Matson, who continues to recover from what were critical injuries. Janovsky is accused of firing at Matson and two other officers as they were checking a report of a suspicious person Jan. 6th. Janovsky was also hit in the exchange of gunfire but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Janovsky was sent to prison in 2017 for a burglary conviction. An arrest warrant was issued in December after a search of his home turned up illegal drugs. The filing of the warrant included information indicating he was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Matson remains in intensive care but has been showing signs of progress from his injuries.

